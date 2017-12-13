Rutgers Occupational Medicine Residency Program Receives Continuing Accreditation

Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health Occupational and Environmental Medicine (OEM) Residency Program in Preventive Medicine has received continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) without citations or recommended areas for improvement.

Established in 1983, the Rutgers (formerly UMDNJ) OEM residency program aims to produce graduates who will become leaders and educators in improving people’s health and quality of life. Trainees learn to recognize, diagnose and prevent injuries and illness due to exposures in the home, community and workplace environments. The two-year program allows resident physicians to take courses at the Rutgers School of Public Health, culminating in a Master of Public Health degree. Those who complete the residency program are eligible to pursue board certification in Occupational and Environmental Medicine given by the American Board of Preventive Medicine.

The Program is housed in the Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute (EOHSI) where faculty address diverse and complex environmental issues and health problems in the fields of Toxicology, Exposure Assessment and Measurement, Occupational Health, Environmental Health (including Epidemiology), Public Policy and Public Education/Risk Communication.

“This status from the ACGME affords our program the opportunity to continue to evolve our varied and innovative curriculum,” says Dr. Michael E. Pratt, director of the residency program. He adds, “our work is far from finished; we are currently undertaking a residency self-study that we hope moves our program forward in substantive ways.”

Rutgers looks forward to its 10-year site visit from the ACGME in 2019.

