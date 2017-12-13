Your Diagnosis May Surprise You: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of Leukemia diagnoses and the risk of developing it increases with age. It is also more common in people of Russian and European descent than people of Chinese, Japanese or Southeast Asian ancestry.



But it can happen to anyone!



We have two experts who are available to discuss Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and the research being done for it:



• Dr. Stephen Robbins is the Scientific Director at CIHR’s Institute of Cancer Research and is available to discuss CLL and other cancer research.





