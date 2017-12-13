1 in 5 Young Colon Cancer Patients Have Genetic Link

Researchers found that 20 percent of young people diagnosed with colorectal cancer have an inherited genetic abnormality that predisposes to its development – a percentage exponentially higher than those diagnosed over age 50. More than half of them do not have clinical or family histories that would typically indicate the need for genetic testing.

The study, published in Gastroenterology looked at the results of multigene panel testing from 430 people under the age of 50 who were treated for colorectal cancer at the U-M Comprehensive Cancer Center between 1998 and 2015.

Genetic testing is usually only recommended for colon cancer patients with a strong family history or with tumors with certain features. This study tested a broader sample of patients and looked at a wider variety of genes than are traditionally tested.

“Usually when someone is diagnosed with cancer, if there’s no family history of cancer we think the likelihood of an inherited factor is small,” says Elena Stoffel, M.D., MPH, assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and director of the Cancer Genetics Clinic at the U-M Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“But our study suggests that even in the absence of a family history of cancer, the prevalence of inherited factors is so high in young colorectal cancer patients that it makes sense to test everyone, as these heritable alterations can impact their care as well as the care of their family members.”

Stoffel says that the new findings illustrate the shortcomings of algorithms currently used to identify patients likely to benefit from genetic testing.

“I think what we’re finding is the people we used to test in the past were probably the tip of the iceberg,” says Stoffel. “And that there are many other people who may not meet those strict criteria, who are actually at high risk.”