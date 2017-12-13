Contact: Renatt Brodsky

Sixth Annual Benefit Raises More Than $3.4 Million for the Dubin Breast Center

Newswise — (New York, NY – December 13, 2017) The Dubin Breast Center of The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System held its sixth annual benefit on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.

The evening honored Kara DioGuardi, Brooke Morrow, and Steven J. Burakoff, MD, Dean for Cancer Innovation at The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD, founder of the Center and a Mount Sinai Trustee, and Elisa Port, MD, FACS, the Center’s Director, presented the awards to Ms. DioGuardi and Ms. Morrow for their advocacy for breast cancer patients and to Dr. Burakoff for his commitment to cancer research at Mount Sinai.

With 520 guests in attendance, the event raised more than $3.4 million to benefit the Dubin Breast Center, part of The Tisch Cancer Institute, a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer program. Among those who attended were Emily Blavatnik, Peggy and Mickey Drexler, Kenny and Shoshana Dichter, Ron and Beth Dozoretz, Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox, Sonia and Paul Tudor Jones, and Daryl and Steven Roth. This year’s slate of performers included Lisa Fischer, Jonas Myrin, Michael Pollack, Marc Scibilia, Ingrid Andress, and Victoria Zaro.

The Dubin Breast Center of The Tisch Cancer Institute offers the latest, most innovative approaches available for breast health and the treatment of cancer under one roof. The 15,000-square-foot facility is located on the campus of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and houses a range of services from prevention to survivorship. The Dubin Breast Center represents Mount Sinai’s bold new vision for patient-centered breast cancer treatment and research—one that focuses on the emotional as well as the physical health and wellness of people who have, or may be at risk for, cancer. Patients receive personalized, comprehensive, and integrative care in a welcoming, private, and reassuring setting. The Dubin Breast Center’s extraordinary physicians and scientists actively collaborate, enabling our clinical teams to apply leading-edge knowledge and the newest, most sophisticated techniques and technologies.

CLICK HERE for photos from the Dubin Breast Center Benefit Gala.

Pictured, from left to right:

4- Physician Honoree Steven J. Burakoff, MD, Dean for Cancer Innovation at the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Honoree Brooke Morrow, Executive Director of Creative Development, Creative Broadcast Music, Inc., and Honoree Kara DioGuardi, Grammy and Emmy nominated songwriter, former American Idol judge, producer and music publisher.

13- Eva Andersson-Dubin, MD, Founder of the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System, Honoree Brooke Morrow, Executive Director of Creative Development, Creative Broadcast Music, Inc., Honoree Kara DioGuardi, Grammy and Emmy nominated songwriter, former American Idol judge, producer and music publisher, and Elisa R. Port, MD, FACS, Chief of Breast Surgery and Co-Director of the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System.

