Strong mobilization by Alabama’s African-American voters pushed Doug Jones over the top, says U of R professor

Dr. Steve Wuhs is assistant provost for internationalization and professor of political science at the University of Redlands. He has a broad range of expertise including politics of Mexico and the United States, parties and elections, and political change.

"In any society as unequal as ours, there are more potential left voters than right voters. As a result, parties of the right always struggle to establish the base they require to win democratic elections – that’s why we see their traditional economic platforms complemented by cultural positions on things like abortion and crime.

"In Alabama, we saw the underlying strength of left parties – sheer numbers, when mobilized. And the candidacy of Roy Moore did mobilize crucial segments of the voting population threatened by his cultural agenda, especially African-Americans. Paired with the allegations surrounding Moore that undercut some of his support among moderate Republicans, strong mobilization by Alabama’s African-American voters pushed Doug Jones over the top."

Wuhs was a featured panelist for Southern California Public Radio KPCC's "Take Two" in February 2017, "'The System is Broken': California, immigration, and President Trump's policies".