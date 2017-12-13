 
Return to Article List

Strong mobilization by Alabama’s African-American voters pushed Doug Jones over the top, says U of R professor

Article ID: 686785

Released: 13-Dec-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of Redlands

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Elections News, U.S. Politics, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • Roy Moore, Alabama election, Doug Jones

    • Credit: University of Redlands

      Dr. Steve Wuhs, assistant provost for internationalization and professor of political science at the University of Redlands.

    Dr. Steve Wuhs is assistant provost for internationalization and professor of political science at the University of Redlands. He has a broad range of expertise including politics of Mexico and the United States, parties and elections, and political change. 

    "In any society as unequal as ours, there are more potential left voters than right voters.  As a result, parties of the right always struggle to establish the base they require to win democratic elections – that’s why we see their traditional economic platforms complemented by cultural positions on things like abortion and crime.  

    "In Alabama, we saw the underlying strength of left parties – sheer numbers, when mobilized.  And the candidacy of Roy Moore did mobilize crucial segments of the voting population threatened by his cultural agenda, especially African-Americans.  Paired with the allegations surrounding Moore that undercut some of his support among moderate Republicans, strong mobilization by Alabama’s African-American voters pushed Doug Jones over the top."

    Wuhs was a featured panelist for Southern California Public Radio KPCC's "Take Two" in February 2017, "'The System is Broken': California, immigration, and President Trump's policies"

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!