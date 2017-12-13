Phillips School of Nursing at MSBI Awarded Prestigious Workforce Diversity Grant
Newswise — (New York, NY – December 13, 2017) - Phillips School of Nursing (PSON) at Mount Sinai Beth Israel has received a Nursing Workforce Diversity grant totaling approximately $800,000 from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Nursing Workforce Diversity grants are designed to help increase access to nursing education for students from diverse backgrounds.
The four-year HRSA grant will support the school’s new Workforce Inclusion in Nursing (WIN) program to increase the enrollment, retention, and graduation of individuals from diverse backgrounds in the Accelerated Associate of Applied Science program. Carleen Graham, MSN, RN, NY-SAFE, Program Coordinator, will serve as program director for WIN, which will follow 21 students from entry to graduation during the grant period.
Students will receive scholarships and monthly stipends. The grant will create new student services that include an immersive Summer Boot Camp before school begins and a mentoring program with nurses in their mid-career. The grant also enables PSON to broaden its admissions criteria, training standards, and professional development for faculty to enhance PSON’s approach to diversity and inclusion.
“It is an honor to be given such an amazing opportunity and responsibility. It is not only important to our school; it is important to our future nurses and the communities they will serve,” said Ms. Graham. “This grant will help to address the shortage of nurses from underrepresented groups in New York City—considered to be one of the most diverse cities in the country. We are extremely excited to begin work on this important initiative.”
Graduates of the fifteen-month WIN program—the only accelerated associate nursing degree program in the country—are eligible for the Registered Nurse license examination, and are offered direct entry into PSON’s accelerated program that allows registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After graduation, WIN students will be followed to help them secure employment as a registered nurse.
“We are honored to have been funded by HRSA for this outstanding program. I look forward to seeing it develop and grow into a model nursing workforce initiative, building an inclusive environment that leverages every individual’s passion and commitment surrounding diversity and inclusion,” said Todd F. Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. “We truly have been given a unique opportunity to positively impact education and practice for future generations of nurses. This is definitely a ‘WIN’ for us!”
PSON has established a formal agreement with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) to provide ongoing training and technical assistance for the WIN initiative.
