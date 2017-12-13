Nationally Recognized Scholar, Los Angeles Advocate Anthony Samad Named Executive Director of Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political & Economic Institute

Newswise — (Carson, CA) – California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) has appointed nationally recognized scholar, Anthony Asadullah Samad as executive director of the Mervyn M. Dymally African American Political & Economic Institute, a non-partisan public policy center named in recognition of the late California politician, Mervyn M. Dymally. Samad will begin his new position at the Dymally Institute in February 2018.

As executive director of the Dymally Institute, Samad will work to advance, through on-going academic and community research, the institute’s role as a national think tank on African American political and economic development concerns. Samad will also lead the institute’s development of an archive that documents the history and policy legacies of African American leaders of the past 100 years, as well as publish impact studies on federal and state public policy in black and minority communities.

“It is a pleasure to be appointed executive director of the Mervyn Dymally Institute. I am grateful to President Hagan and the CSUDH community for selecting me to serve in this capacity,” said Samad. “Mervyn Dymally was a seminal figure of historical magnitude in California black politics. He was also a leading thought leader in Congress around policy inclusion for underrepresented and immigrant communities, long before there was public discussion about those populations. To lead a think tank that bears his name is an honor.”

A long-time advocate for Los Angeles’ African American and other minority communities, Samad is a past vice president and president for the L.A. chapter of NAACP (1985 to 1989), and has been the host and managing director of Urban Issues Forum of Greater Los Angeles since 1999. A prominent and sought-after scholar, Samad has participated in more than 60 panels at college, national civil rights, and academic/policy conferences focused on economic and social policy issues impacting minorities.

The depth of Samad’s experience and passion for serving the African American community make him explicitly qualified to lead the Dymally Institute, states CSUDH President Willie J. Hagan.

“Dr. Samad’s extensive experience in academia and many stellar years of service in the non-profit and private sectors make him the perfect individual to lead the Dymally Institute,” Hagan said. “His connections in business and civic circles, and passion for helping underrepresented communities will significantly accelerate the institute’s mission, and serve the university well.”

Through the strategic planning/urban affairs firm Samad and Associates, Samad’s work and influence has had a significant influence on business and cultural development in L.A., and beyond. Founded in 1991, Samad and Associates specializes in the management of public policy, formulation of economic development, urban culture studies, and assessment of race issues.

A prolific writer, Samad’s reach and influence on African American culture extends nationwide. He is the author of five books, and through his nationally syndicated weekly column, “Between the Lines,” which appeared in more than 75 national print and online media outlets, he has published over 1,100 articles and columns, becoming one of the most read journalists in African American media today.

Samad is currently professor of political science and African American studies at East Los Angeles College (ELAC) where he has taught since 2000. He also teaches the graduate course “Race, Gender, and Politics in American Culture” at Claremont Graduate University. Prior to ELAC, Samad held part-time positions at West Los Angeles College, Southwest Community College, CSU Northridge, and CSUDH.

Samad holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science from Claremont Graduate University, a Master of Arts in Political Economy, also from Claremont; a Master of Arts in Public Finance from the University of Southern California, and his Bachelor of Arts in Communications from CSU Los Angeles.

“I am looking forward to this very unique opportunity to help CSUDH become a leading institution for scholarly and community discussion as it relates to black politics, the changing socio-political landscape, and America’s future policy engagements,” Samad said. “I think we’re long overdue for an institute of this type on the West Coast, and I believe CSUDH is the place to build such a legacy.”

For more information on the Dymally Institute, visit www.csudh.edu/mdaapei.

