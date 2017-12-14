Danforth Center Receives Significant Support From Boeing for Science Education and Outreach

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, December 14, 2017 – Boeing, [NYSE: BA] the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support, is providing the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, one of the world’s largest independent plant science institutes, with a $85,000 grant in support of Green Means Grow, a centerpiece of the Danforth Center’s STEM education and outreach program.

"We aspire to be a top performer in every area of our business, and that includes leading in the communities where our employees and their families live and work," said Brittany Douglas, Community Investor for Boeing’s St. Louis Region. "Boeing is proud to support programs like Green Means Grow that ensure students in the St. Louis region are being exposed to STEM.”

The Danforth Center’s Green Means Grow curriculum serves about 400 elementary level students annually in multiple schools throughout the region and supports education in plant science and agriculture. The program provides equipment and instructional materials for students to plant and grow tomatoes, kale, chard, lettuce, and other vegetables in their classrooms. Students learn a range of science and math concepts through a variety of STEM activities including planting, cultivating and harvesting crops. The program helps students understand the origin of their food, appreciate food choices and farming practices throughout the world and grasp the importance of global food security.

“Boeing has been a supportive sponsor of the Danforth Center’s science education and outreach efforts for more than a decade. This new generous investment will empower us to expand our educational training to more students and schools in the area while helping to guide the next generation of scientists,” said Terry Woodford-Thomas, Ph.D., the Derick and Sally Driemeyer Director of Science Education and Outreach.

By “sharing our science," through hands-on, inquiry-based learning experiences, the Danforth Center strives to inspire a scientifically informed citizenry and importantly, a new generation of plant scientists. The curriculum packages are designed to teach important skills such as critical thinking, developing and testing hypotheses, observing outcomes, communicating results, lab etiquette and teamwork. In 2016 more than 2,200 students in 78 schools throughout the region, many of which were located in the City of St. Louis, participated in the Danforth Center’s Education and Outreach Program.

About The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

About Boeing

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with our strategic objectives, create value and help build better communities worldwide. This includes improving access to globally competitive learning as well as workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities. See how Boeing and its employees give their time, talent and resources in communities around the world. Download the 2017 Global Engagement Portfolio.

