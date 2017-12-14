@JHUCarey Professor Ravi Aron Available for Comment on Net Neutrality.
Article ID: 686873
Released: 14-Dec-2017 12:05 PM EST
Source Newsroom: Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Associate Professor Ravi Aron of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is available to speak on the issue of net neutrality. He is a researcher with expertise in information technology strategy, particularly within the health care industry. He earned his doctorate in information systems from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.