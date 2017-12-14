Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on Bitcoin Security, Privacy, Ease of Use

New Brunswick, N.J. (Dec. 14, 2017) – With demand for Bitcoins soaring and prices exceeding $16,000, Janne Lindqvist, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, is available to comment on Bitcoin security, privacy and ease of use.

Lindqvist’s group published the first peer-reviewed study on user and non-user attitudes, perceptions and understanding of Bitcoin.

“In our research, we found that Bitcoin users trust the security and privacy mechanisms of Bitcoin more than they actually should,” said Lindqvist. “Fascinatingly, Bitcoin users want government insurance of Bitcoin deposits despite being largely anti-government and anti-regulation.”

Lindqvist, who directs the Rutgers Human-Computer Interaction and Security Engineering Laboratory, can be reached at janne.lindqvist@rutgers.edu.

His research focuses on human-computer interaction, mobile computing and security engineering. His group’s current projects include usable and secure authentication, mobile privacy, physical-world crowdsourcing, social protocols for wireless networks and measuring human behavior during their daily lives.

