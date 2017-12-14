 
Overturning Net Neutrality Rules Could Harm Freedom of Expression MSU Expert Says

Government/Law, Technology, Cybersecurity, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • FCC, Net Neutrality, Telecommunication, Internet, Government Regulation

    • Newswise — With the FCC's decision to overturn net neutrality, Internet service providers will now be able to block and content, potentially harming freedom of expression, says Michigan State University's Johannes Bauer, an expert in telecommunications policy.

    In fact, the FCC will likely replace one set of poor policies with another set of poor policies, Bauer argues.

    Instead, the FCC should safeguard principles of an open and non-discriminatory Internet reliably while allowing flexible market-based differentiation.

    Bauer can be reached at (517) 432-8003 or bauerj@msu.edu.

    For more info, see his bio: http://msutoday.msu.edu/journalists/expert/johannes-bauer/.

    Bauer talks about net neutrality in this podcast, which aired today: https://comartsci.msu.edu/stories/msu-expert-opinion-net-neutrality.

     

     

     

     

