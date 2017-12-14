Expert: In Absence of Net Neutrality, Community-Owned Networks Could Be an Answer

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to roll back net neutrality rules established in 2015 to regulate Internet providers and announced it will no longer classify high-speed internet as a public utility.

Nathan Schneider, a scholar in residence in the Media Studies department at the University of Colorado Boulder, is available to discuss how the move could impact competition within the industry. He can also discuss how Colorado is taking a leadership role in developing community-owned networks.

"Unlike large, national, investor-owned companies, community broadband networks are accountable first and foremost to the people they serve," he says, pointing to city-owned broadband networks in Longmont and Delta, Colo. "These networks' customers have less to fear from the loss of net neutrality because these companies are not under constant pressure to maximize profits at customers' expense."