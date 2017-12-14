Net Neutrality Repeal Raises Specter of Censorship
University of California, Irvine
"In the absence of net neutrality, money could become even more powerful in shaping political opinion. The old rules were easy for service providers to follow; their repeal creates incentives to slow down net services to extract premium prices. If the FCC now forces tiered access, this raises the specter of censorship, of chilling free speech, turning the public sphere even more to a pay-for-play arena."