Net Neutrality Repeal Raises Specter of Censorship

Released: 14-Dec-2017 6:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: University of California, Irvine

  • Peter Krapp, University of California, Irvine professor, film & media studies faculty affiliate, informatics

"In the absence of net neutrality, money could become even more powerful in shaping political opinion. The old rules were easy for service providers to follow; their repeal creates incentives to slow down net services to extract premium prices. If the FCC now forces tiered access, this raises the specter of censorship, of chilling free speech, turning the public sphere even more to a pay-for-play arena." 

