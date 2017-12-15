New Study: First Distance Education State Almanacs Published

Newswise — (Wellesley, MA) – The Distance Education State Almanac 2017, conducted by the Babson Survey Research Group and the Digital Learning Compass organization, reveals very different patterns of distance enrollments among the fifty states. Distance education enrollments, as a proportion of all higher education students, range from a low of 13 percent in Rhode Island to a high of over fifty percent in Arizona, New Hampshire, and West Virginia. Nevada has the highest proportion of their distance students (93 percent) coming from within the state. These and other findings were published today in the report, “Digital Learning Compass: Distance Education State Enrollment Report 2017.”

The report is being released both as a comprehensive single report with information for all fifty states, as well as fifty individual state reports.

This is one in a series of publications from Digital Learning Compass, a research partnership of the Babson Survey Research Group, e-Literate, and WCET. Digital Learning Compass partnered with the Online Learning Consortium (OLC), Pearson, and Tyton Partners to produce this report, providing the first-ever detailed examination of the state-level differences in distance education.

"New for this report are insights into where students are receiving their educations - traditional on-campus, exclusively distance or a combination. Nationally, since 2012, we have seen a slow but steady decline of traditional on-campus students." said study co-author Julia Seaman, Research Director of the Babson Survey Research Group. "Almost half the states have had negligible changes to their on-campus student enrollment, while another 19 match the national decreasing trend. However, four states - Utah, Idaho, Arizona and New Hampshire - had double digit decreases to their percent of on-campus students in favor of exclusively distant enrollment. "

"Institutions nationwide have made impressive progress offering distance learning programs for students from all stages of life," said Kevin Capitani, president, Pearson North America. "These programs offer students access to flexible, high-quality, education opportunities that prepare them for employment in growing career fields. Pearson is excited to put to use this insightful research report on state-level enrollment patterns to analyze and uncover opportunities to reach and support more students than ever before."

"As the overall higher education landscape continues to shift, it’s helpful to understand how regional trends in digital education are contributing," said Jill Buban, Ph.D., senior director, research and innovation, for the Online Learning Consortium. "This state-by-state data provides an instructive and comprehensive picture of the state of postsecondary education across the country."

The complete survey report, “Distance Education State Enrollment Report 2017” and individual state reports are available at digitallearningcompass.org

Partners

