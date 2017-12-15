ProMedica Toledo Hospital First in Country to Perform Commercial Implant of the Avalus™ Surgical Aortic Valve

Newswise — TOLEDO, Ohio, December 15, 2017 – ProMedica Toledo Hospital today announced that it recently performed the first commercial implant of the new Medtronic Avalus™ pericardial aortic surgical valve in the United States. The valve, designed for the treatment of aortic valve disease, was implanted during an open-heart surgery by ProMedica Cardiothoracic Surgeon Michael Moront MD, FACS.

Heart valve disease affects about five million Americans each year. Aortic valve disease occurs when the valve between the main pumping chamber of the heart and the main artery to the body (aorta) fails to work properly.

The Avalus valve was developed in close collaboration with expert surgeons to enhance clinical performance and address the contemporary needs of cardiac surgeons, as well as patients who are candidates for aortic valve replacement. In addition to being the first stented surgical aortic valve that is MRI-safe (without restrictions), the Avalus valve is uniquely designed for easier implantation, an important factor during more complex surgeries. Further, the Avalus valve will allow patients to receive future minimally-invasive valve-in-valve interventions if necessary and appropriate.

“We are excited to have been part of the initial trial for the Avalus valve that led to FDA approval, and we’re honored to have been chosen to perform the first commercial implant in the country,” said Michael Moront, MD, ProMedica cardiothoracic surgeon. “It’s exciting to play a key role in helping to bring new innovations to the field of medicine. At ProMedica, we remain committed to thoroughly exploring and adopting the most advanced cardiac surgical solutions to help improve long-term patient outcomes,” Dr. Moront added.

“Medtronic would like to congratulate the team at ProMedica in Toledo, Ohio, for performing the first commercial Avalus valve implant in the U.S.,” said Rhonda Robb, vice president and general manager of the Heart Valve Therapies business, a part of Medtronic’s Cardiac and Vascular Group. “By continuing to collaborate with leading cardiac surgeons around the world, we look forward to bringing heart valve replacement solutions like the Avalus valve to assist in expanding access and improving outcomes for clinical and patient communities.”

