Wolters Kluwer and the Education Section of the APTA Now Offer the Journal of Physical Therapy Education Online

Newswise — December 18, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Heath, in partnership with the Education Section of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), will begin publishing the Journal of Physical Therapy Education (JOPTE) with online publication of the December 2017 issue. JOPTE is the eighth APTA journal added to the Lippincott portfolio.

JOPTE moves to an online-only format beginning with the December issue. Readers can also expect expanded indexing and access to archived issues with more discoverability through Ovid. Highlights of the inaugural issue include:

An editorial from Co-editors Dr. Susan F. Wainwright and Dr. Kevin E. Brueilly discussing the direction of JOPTE

A look at the cost analysis of a student-run physical therapy clinic

Reflective narratives by student physical therapists on their clinical experiences

A case report examining linking essential core competencies to pediatric content in an entry-level physical therapy education curriculum

“We are pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer. Positioning JOPTE with Wolters Kluwer will enhance its quality and, with the inaugural digital issue, we welcome members and new readers to the improved JOPTE platform and the digitization of the entire publishing process,” said Gina Musolino, President, Education Section, APTA.

As new co-editors, Dr. Wainwright and Dr. Brueilly will leverage the substantial publishing resources of Wolters Kluwer to achieve their goals of taking JOPTE to the next level as an internationally recognized publication in education.

JOPTE joins a high-impact portfolio of physical therapy journals that includes Pediatric Physical Therapy, Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy, Journal of Geriatric Physical Therapy, Journal of Women’s Health Physical Therapy, Journal of Acute Care Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation Oncology and Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapy Journal.

The full-featured website can be accessed on mobile devices. The new website also offers a streamlined electronic manuscript submission, review, and tracking process.

To learn more visit: www.jopteonline.com.

About the Journal of Physical Therapy Education

Journal of Physical Therapy Education is the official quarterly publication of the Education Section of the American Physical Therapy Association. The journal is the primary peer-reviewed, indexed resource that advances the scholarship of physical therapy education in all its dimensions by disseminating scholarly works of discovery, application, and integration and enriches physical therapy academic and clinical education environments by using evidence into the educational decision-making process to effectively prepare students, support faculty and clinicians, and inform administrators.

About the Education Section

The Education Section, one of the oldest of the American Physical Therapy Association, is dedicated to the development of each new generation of physical therapy practitioners, a dynamic cadre of academic educators, and a store of knowledge useful to consumers for enhancing their own musculoskeletal health. The Section serves as a point of contact for those interested in patient and professional education, and a mechanism for networking and professional development.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer's solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com