New Clinical Trial Accepting Patients, Hopes to Ease Type 1 Diabetes Management

Type 1 diabetes requires patients to participate in their health management and care, with continuous insulin dose adjustments that can be a daily hardship for many patients with the condition.

To help, a new large, multicenter, nationwide clinical trial aims to make managing the condition easier for patients.

The trial, funded by Medtronic, will be the largest one to date using the world’s first hybrid closed-loop system automated insulin delivery device.

“The system monitors blood glucose levels and insulin delivery continuously and adjusts automatically the dose of insulin, helps the patient maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day and night and enables personalized and automated delivery of basal insulin,” says Pop-Busui, the primary investigator of Michigan Medicine’s trial site.

“Thus by acting like an artificial pancreas, it is bypassing many of the patients’ frequent insulin dose calculations and alleviating some of the burden associated with daily diabetes management, which can be strenuous and wearing.”