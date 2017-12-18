American University Experts Offer Comments and Analysis on Trump's National Security Strategy

WHAT: American University experts are available for discussion and analysis of the new National Security Strategy to be released today by President Donald Trump.

WHEN: December 18, 2017 - ongoing

WHERE: Via telephone, Skype, email, in-studio, or at American University

Available experts:

Gordon Adams, professor of U.S. Foreign Policy, has published widely on defense and national security policy, the defense policy process, and national security budgets. He is often sought by national and international media outlets to comment on U.S. national security policy.

Prof. Adams said: “The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy is an “assertive nationalist” strategy that fails to take into account the reality that power in the global system is rebalancing quickly and requires a fundamental change in US policy. By provoking further rebalancing and alienating other nations, the strategy will accelerate the decline of US relative power and the rise of other powers.”

Nora Bensahel , distinguished scholar-in-residence in the School of International Service, is a widely published expert on issues related to national security, defense, and foreign policy.

Rebekah Lewis is an Executive in Residence and the Director of the Kogod Cybersecurity Governance Center (KCGC) at American University’s Kogod School of Business in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining AU, Lewis practiced cybersecurity and information assurance law with the National Security Agency and data privacy and public company representation law as an associate in the Washington office of Latham & Watkins. She is available to discuss the cybersecurity aspects of the National Security Strategy.

Joshua Rovner, associate professor at the School of International Service, is a political scientist specializing in intelligence, strategy, and U.S. foreign policy. He is the co-editor of “Chaos in the Liberal Order: The Trump Presidency and International Politics in the 21st Century,” and has written commentary in The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The National Interest, Lawfare. He recently began a monthly column on intelligence and strategy for War on the Rocks. Beginning in 2018 he will become managing editor of H-Diplo’s International Security Studies Forum, and as deputy editor of The Journal of Strategic Studies.

Stephen Tankel is an assistant professor in the School of International Service at American University and a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. Prof. Tankel specializes in international security with a focus on terrorism and counterterrorism, political and military affairs in South Asia, and U.S. foreign and defense policies related to these issues. Prof. Tankel is on the editorial board of Studies in Conflict and Terrorism and is a senior editor of the web magazine War on the Rocks.

Jordan Tama, assistant professor in the School of International Service, is an expert on the congressional bipartisanship and foreign policy and is currently working on a book “Bipartisanship in a Polarized Age: When Democrats and Republicans Cooperate on U.S. Foreign Policy”. He also specializes in foreign policy and national security strategy, terrorism, the intelligence community, and the presidency and U.S. Congress.

