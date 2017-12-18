 
Psychological Effects of Amtrak Crash During Holidays Could Be Severe.

Behavioral Science, Psychology and Psychiatry, Travel and Transportation, Winter Holidays
  • Amtrak, Derailment, Grief, survivor guilt, PTSD,
  • Emergency Response
    • Dr. Josh Klapow, Ph.D., clinical psychologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, says the emotional effects for victims, first responders and the general public following the Amtrak crash could be extremely severe, especially now in the midst of the holiday season. Klapow can speak to survivor guilt, first responder burnout and other topics surrounding how we process and come to terms with tragedy.

    UAB has an HD-equiped broadcast studio and can do video interviews.   

