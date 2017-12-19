Fred Hutch Tip Sheet for December: New Research on Leukemia Therapies, End-of-Life-Care Racial Disparities, Experimental Drug for Pancreatic Cancer, More

Newswise — SEATTLE — Dec. 19, 2017 — Below are quick summaries of recent Fred Hutch research; they include links to additional background and media contacts.

Cancer cells’ interactions with migratory immune cells enhance ability to metastasize

A study in lab animals has shed light on the first stages of cancer spread in melanoma. Certain migrating immune cells known as macrophages share their internal contents directly with cancer cells, transferring their ability to migrate through the body and hastening metastasis.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

Study finds poor quality of life in 1 in 5 caregivers of bone marrow transplant patients

The largest study ever on the well-being of informal caregivers of cancer survivors who had received a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant revealed that about one in five caregivers had poor physical or mental quality of life — or both — compared with the general population.

Media contact: Sandra Van, svan2@fredhutch.org, 808.526.1708

Genetic analysis shows marked differences in leukemias according to age

An effort to characterize acute myeloid leukemia found key differences between the molecular signatures of the disease in young patients and elderly ones. The findings already are informing new treatments for children with AML.

Media contact: Claire Hudson, crhudson@fredhutch.org, 206.667.7365

Racial disparities affect the way blood cancer patients reach the end of life

A new study of patients with blood cancers revealed that racial and ethnic minority patients are more likely to receive aggressive care in the last 30 days of life and to die in the hospital than white patients. They also were less likely to have documents on file detailing end-of-life wishes.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

Experimental drug makes some pancreatic cancers more vulnerable to chemo

The experimental drug PEGPH20 when added to the standard chemo regimen for pancreatic cancer lengthened the time that a subset of patients had before their cancer progressed according to a study in Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Media contact: Molly McElroy, mwmcelro@fredhutch.org, 206.667.6651

# # #