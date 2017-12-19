The GW Center for Healthcare Innovation and Policy Research Announces Winners of 2018 GW Hospital Leadership in Practice Innovation Award

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Dec. 19, 2017) — The Center for Healthcare Innovation and Policy Research, housed within the George Washington University (GW) School of Medicine and Health Sciences, announced the winners of the 2018 GW Hospital Leadership in Practice Innovation Award at GW Hospital Innovation Day on Dec. 6.

The purpose of the award is to advance existing practice innovations and promote promising new practice innovation ideas. The award is intended to foster collaboration between departments around practice innovation. Submissions were accepted from employees and residents from GW Hospital and physicians and physician assistants from the GW Medical Faculty Associates.

The following awardees have been selected for 2018:

Deena Nasr, PA-C , “Trio Rounds: A Patient-Centered Communication Approach” Nasr is a lead physician assistant of hospital medicine. Her project expects implementation results to include an “increased perception of teamwork, which could translate into greater patient satisfaction, increased efficiency of care by reducing the number of interruption calls after rounds, improve providers’ and nurses’ satisfaction, and have a positive impact on safety.

, “Trio Rounds: A Patient-Centered Communication Approach” Nasr is a lead physician assistant of hospital medicine. Her project expects implementation results to include an “increased perception of teamwork, which could translate into greater patient satisfaction, increased efficiency of care by reducing the number of interruption calls after rounds, improve providers’ and nurses’ satisfaction, and have a positive impact on safety. Meghan Valentine, MD , “Labor and Delivery Multidisciplinary Sign Out” Valentine is a physician in obstetrics and gynecology. The ideal outcomes of Valentine’s study include, “improvement in patient quality (care) and safety, length of hospital stay, and reduction in patient mortality.”

, “Labor and Delivery Multidisciplinary Sign Out” Valentine is a physician in obstetrics and gynecology. The ideal outcomes of Valentine’s study include, “improvement in patient quality (care) and safety, length of hospital stay, and reduction in patient mortality.” Evan Kuhl, MD , “Utilization of Interdisciplinary Video Review in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to Improve Objective Quality Measurements and Patient Outcomes” Kuhl is a resident in emergency medicine. He aims to ultimately improve patient care by improving and providing more comprehensive CPR training using video aids, as well as an increase in closed loop communication within and across hospital departments.

, “Utilization of Interdisciplinary Video Review in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to Improve Objective Quality Measurements and Patient Outcomes” Kuhl is a resident in emergency medicine. He aims to ultimately improve patient care by improving and providing more comprehensive CPR training using video aids, as well as an increase in closed loop communication within and across hospital departments. Joseph Delio, MD , “Increase the Number of Appropriately Completed Admission, Progress, and Discharge Notes on the Internal Medicine Service” Delio is the chief resident of internal medicine. He and his team aim to improve patient care “by implementing a standardized workflow, which could enhance both the quality of the documentation and the compliance with medication reconciliation.”

, “Increase the Number of Appropriately Completed Admission, Progress, and Discharge Notes on the Internal Medicine Service” Delio is the chief resident of internal medicine. He and his team aim to improve patient care “by implementing a standardized workflow, which could enhance both the quality of the documentation and the compliance with medication reconciliation.” Benjamin Lee, MD, “Attending and Resident Education on Transfusion Guidelines Decreases the Incidence of Unindicated Transfusions”

Lee is a resident in the Department Surgery. He and his team are working to improve the way blood transfusions are administered in the hospital.

“These awards are just a few of the examples of the how GW Hospital and its physicians and staff are working to improve care for our patients,” said Jesse Pines, MD, director for the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Policy Research. “Focusing on improving quality through projects such as this are a testament to the ongoing innovation at GW Hospital.”

To learn more about the Center for Healthcare Innovation and Policy Research and its mission to promote new health-related research initiatives, dissemination and implementation of novel methods to organize and deliver medical care, visit https://smhs.gwu.edu/clinicalinnovation/.

Media: For more information about the 2018 GW Hospital Leadership in Innovation Practice Award, please contact Ashley Rizzardo at amrizz713@gwu.edu or 202-994-8679.

###

About the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences: Founded in 1824, the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) was the first medical school in the nation’s capital and is the 11th oldest in the country. Working together in our nation’s capital, with integrity and resolve, the GW SMHS is committed to improving the health and well-being of our local, national and global communities. smhs.gwu.edu

About the George Washington University Hospital: The George Washington University Hospital is a 385-bed tertiary care, academic medical center located in downtown Washington, D.C. Featuring a Level I Trauma Center and a Level III NICU, GW Hospital offers clinical expertise in a variety of areas including cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, women’s health, and advanced surgery including robotic and minimally invasive surgery. The mission of the George Washington University Hospital is to provide the highest quality health care, advanced medical technology and world-class service to its patients in an academic medical center dedicated to education and research. GW Hospital is jointly owned and operated by George Washington University and a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS).