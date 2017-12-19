Some Newborns with Chronic Illness Show Signs of Serious Sleep Problems at Birth

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – New parents often hear about how important sleep is for their babies’ development — but some newborns may have more serious sleep challenges than others.

A research team at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Michigan Medicine is studying infants at the highest risk of sleep disorders, including those with chronic illnesses. The team’s latest research focuses on newborns with spina bifida, which is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the U.S.

All 20 babies in the study had myelomeningocele, the most serious form of spina bifida, and each was diagnosed with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) right after birth, according to the team’s findings published in the Journal of Pediatrics. SDB, which includes conditions like sleep apnea, can prevent children from having healthy sleep critical to their growth, learning and behavior.

“Our team is studying high-risk patient populations to see how often and how early we can identify a sleep disorder,” says lead author Renée Shellhaas, M.D., M.S., a pediatric neurologist at Mott.

“In our small study of newborns with the most serious form of spina bifida, every infant had sleep-disordered breathing in the first days of life. This means we may have early and important opportunities to provide sleep interventions that may have a real impact on these children’s general health and their development.”

“These are patients for whom neurodevelopmental challenges are expected,” Shellhaas adds. “Early intervention may make a lifelong difference in neurodevelopment.”