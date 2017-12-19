UVA Darden Grad’s Mensch on a Bench Turns 5

By Caroline Newman

Moshe the Mensch has had five very busy years.

Newswise — The plush toy — created by University of Virginia Darden School of Business graduate Neal Hoffman (MBA ’05) in 2012 and featured on UVA Today last year — is the centerpiece of the line of Mensch on a Bench toys that Hoffman designed after his Jewish children asked for an Elf on the Shelf Christmas-themed toy.

Hoffman joked that “Jews don’t do elves on shelves, we do mensches on benches,” invoking a Yiddish word meaning “a good and honorable person.”

It proved to be a prescient statement.

Moshe — the toy Hoffman designed the same night as that conversation with his sons — is now in the hands of more than 100,000 Jewish children as they celebrate Hanukkah this week, along with other toys in the Mensch on a Bench line like the newly launched Dreidel Dog.

Each is designed to teach the next generation about the history behind Hanukkah and other Jewish traditions, and to encourage children to do the right thing and be a mensch, which Hoffman called the highest compliment available in Judaism.

In the five years since its launch, the Mensch on a Bench line has done more than $3 million in sales. Hoffman, who runs the business out of his house in Ohio, has earned backing from Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, venture capitalists on ABC’s “Shark Tank” reality show competition for budding entrepreneurs. In fact, Mensch on a Bench is the most publicized brand to ever come out of “Shark Tank,” banking more than 2 billion media hits.

In one of those hits, Hoffman — and a life-sized Moshe — recently joined economic pundit Scott Varney on the Fox Business Network show “Varney & Co.” to talk about the toys’ success this holiday season, as shown in the video below.

For Hoffman, the past five years have brought the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of making toys. As a first-year student at Darden, he called Hasbro and said that he wanted to work for them, even without pay. He ended up working there for several years after graduating from Darden in 2005.