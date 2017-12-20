Nelson Named President of Medical Foundation of North Carolina, Associate Dean for Development at the UNC School of Medicine

For immediate release: December 20, 2017

Newswise — Leslie H. Nelson has been named as President of the Medical Foundation of North Carolina and Associate Dean for Development of the UNC School of Medicine effective Jan. 1, 2018. The Medical Foundation of North Carolina is the not-for-profit, philanthropic arm of the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Hospitals.

Collectively known as UNC Medicine Development, this group is composed of the development efforts at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, UNC Children’s and the Medical Foundation of North Carolina.

“Leslie is an exceptional development professional with a broad base of medical fundraising experience across multiple departments at UNC,” said William L. Roper, MD, MPH, CEO of UNC Health Care and Dean of the UNC School of Medicine. “We are pleased to have her leading our dedicated team of fundraising professionals.”

Nelson has a 12-year track record of achievement at UNC, and her efforts have helped catalyze substantial improvements in quality of care and advances in research. Her experience includes successful work at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, Otolaryngology, Pathology and the Neuroscience Center. Most recently she has served as Senior Executive Director of the Office of External Affairs at UNC Children’s.

“UNC School of Medicine and UNC Hospitals are world leaders in clinical care, advocacy, research and education,” said Nelson. "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts and to lead an outstanding UNC Medicine Development team. Together with our donors, volunteers, alumni, faculty and staff, we will champion new ideas that serve all North Carolinians and all of humanity.”

“With her experience at UNC, Leslie understands how to cultivate support for medical school and hospital programs,” said A.L. Hobgood III, Chair of the Medical Foundation of North Carolina’s Board of Directors. “She has already successfully navigated a wide range of challenges and we look forward to her leadership and guidance in the coming months and years.”

UNC Medicine Development is currently in a $1 billion campaign as part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s $4.25 billion campaign For All Kind.