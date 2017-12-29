Promote Your Scientific Research – Submit an Abstract for the 2018 AANEM Annual Meeting

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Jan. 1, 2018) – Want to share your latest scientific research in neuromuscular or electrodiagnostic medicine at the AANEM Annual Meeting in Washington, DC in October 2018? Abstract submission forms are now available on the AANEM website (www.aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts) and submissions are being accepted through March 15, 2018. All accepted abstracts will be published in the association’s prestigious journal, Muscle & Nerve.

“Presenting an abstract at the AANEM annual meeting is a great opportunity for residents, fellows, and physicians (both members and non-members of AANEM) to showcase their work and gain national exposure in their specific area of interest,” noted Eric J. Sorenson, MD, AANEM President. “It can also lead to beneficial networking and collaboration opportunities and can help with promotion in academic medicine and career advancement.”

“Every year we look forward to reviewing submitted abstracts. In the course of a year, it’s amazing to see the discoveries made in the field of neuromuscular and electrodiagnostic medicine. The amount and caliber of scientific research being conducted in this field is truly remarkable,” said Shirlyn A. Adkins, JD, Executive Director, AANEM.

How to Submit an Abstract

Who/What: Anyone may submit an abstract in one of the following categories at no charge: Clinical Neurophysiology, Topics in Nerve, Topics in Muscle, Topics in Neuromuscular Junction, Topics in Anterior Horn Cell, Musculoskeletal, Practice Issues, Academic Topics, Pain, or Therapies. The type of paper will be from one of the following categories: Basic Science, Clinical, or Technical.

Anyone may submit an abstract in one of the following categories at no charge: Clinical Neurophysiology, Topics in Nerve, Topics in Muscle, Topics in Neuromuscular Junction, Topics in Anterior Horn Cell, Musculoskeletal, Practice Issues, Academic Topics, Pain, or Therapies. Awards: You may choose whether you would like to have your abstract considered for one of the following AANEM Foundation awards. Further details regarding award criteria can be found at aanemfoundation.org/Awards. Best Abstract Award: Given to the best research paper submitted to the AANEM Annual Meeting. All abstracts submitted will be considered for this award unless the authors indicate they do not wish to be considered. Award benefits: Round trip coach airfare up to $500 (US/Canada) or $1,000 (international), hotel accommodations (up to three nights), $500 cash, free AANEM Annual Meeting registration, 20-minute time slot to present research at the AANEM Annual Meeting, and the abstract is published in Muscle & Nerve. Golseth Young Investigator Award: Given to the best research paper submitted to the AANEM Annual Meeting by a young physician. The first author on the research project must be one of the following: a medical student in an MD, DO, DVM, or foreign equivalent program; a resident; a fellow-in-training; or, a physician within 3 years following completion of residency or fellowship training. Award benefits: Round trip coach airfare up to $500 (US/Canada) or $1,000 (international), hotel accommodations (up to four nights), $1,000 cash, free AANEM Annual Meeting registration, 20-minute time slot to present research at the AANEM Annual Meeting, and the abstract is published in Muscle & Nerve. Residency and Fellowship Member Award: Given to AANEM Residency and Fellowship members who are first authors on abstracts presented at the Annual Meeting. Award benefits: $200 cash, abstract is published in Muscle & Nerve, and recognition in the program book and at the AANEM Annual Meeting. President’s Research Initiative Award: Given to the 10 best abstracts submitted on the topic chosen by the AANEM President each year. The 2018 President’s Research topic is “Precision Medicine in Neuromuscular and Musculoskeletal Medicine.” Award benefits: $500 cash, abstract is published in Muscle & Nerve, and recognition in the program book and at the AANEM Annual Meeting. Technologist Member Recognition Award: Given to technologist members who have conducted and shared research to advance the science of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal diseases. Award benefits: $200 cash, abstract is published in Muscle & Nerve, and recognition in the program book and at the AANEM Annual Meeting. Further Details: Full abstract submission guidelines are available on the AANEM website at http://www.aanem.org/Meetings/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts. Deadline: Abstracts must be submitted by March 15, 2018.

