Quit Smoking in the New Year with Help From Rutgers

Newswise — Are you trying to quit smoking in the New Year? According to The Tobacco Dependence Program (TDP) at Rutgers University, most people who smoke regret having started and want to stop. Quitting smoking dramatically lowers the risk of illness and premature death, and often results in immediate improvements in health. However, quitting can be hard to do.

TDP outlines the top ten things smokers and their families should know when going through the quitting smoking process--right in time for New Year’s resolutions. Michael Steinberg, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and director of the program run jointly by the medical school, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Rutgers School of Public Health, recommends the strategies based on extensive research in tobacco dependence and smoking cessation. The list, with a corresponding video, is designed for smokers and those supporting them, and provides real-world guidance on how best to achieve success in quitting smoking.

The program is dedicated to reducing the harm to health caused by tobacco use, and aims to provide expertise on quitting smoking through education, treatment, research and advocacy. Tobacco causes more premature deaths than AIDS, homicide, road traffic crashes, suicide, alcohol, and illegal drugs combined—480,000 each year in the United States.

The “top ten things” list can give smokers and their loved ones manageable steps and strategies to keep their New Year’s resolution and quit smoking in 2018. As outlined by Dr. Steinberg, who is also a member of Rutgers Cancer Institute, below are the top ten things to know while going through the quitting process:

Determine the why

Ask yourself why are you trying to quit and continue to remind yourself what is important to you about quitting.

Prepare yourself

Consider a safe environment and spend time in smoke-free settings. Clean out your car and home, and remove tobacco products from your surroundings.

Set a quit date

Don’t put it off, this is a key for success.

Seek out help

There are many resources to be successful quitting smoking and you are not on your own.

Plan a healthy lifestyle

Eating right, staying active and getting enough sleep are components to a successful quit.

Develop alternate coping skills

Cigarettes are ways to deal with stress. You can develop other strategies to cope.

Watch out for caffeine

Smoking can affect the metabolism of other chemicals. Consider reducing your intake of caffeine when quitting smoking or you might feel jittery or anxious.

Know your triggers

Make a list of your triggers and cues and try to avoid them. Develop alterative behaviors and stay away from difficult situations as best as you can.

Take a comprehensive approach.

Quitting cold turkey has low success rates. By using medications that deal with cravings, counseling that helps with behavior change and good social support, you can dramatically improve success rates

Don’t give up.

The key is not to give up trying to reach your personal success.

View Dr. Steinberg explaining the list in a video here.

