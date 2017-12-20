SUNY Downstate’s Dr. Laura Geer Available to Discuss FDA Rule on OTC Antiseptic Soaps

Dr. Laura Geer can be reached at 410-419-7830, or laura.geer@downstate.edu.

Dr. Geer says, "This decision is an important step forward for the safety of consumer product chemicals, and follows the consensus of over 200 scientists on the potential risks of exposure to triclosan in a broad range of personal care products, given the lack of safety and effectiveness, and potential for hormone disruption. Consumers should be aware, however, that these chemicals remain unregulated in a number of other household products such as toys, school and kitchen supplies, and building products."

Laura A. Geer, PhD, MHS, studies exposure and health effects of consumer product chemicals in humans. She recently co-authored the "Florence Statement on Triclosan and Triclocarban," a consensus of 200 scientists that calls for greater caution in using antimicrobial chemicals in everyday products.

Dr. Geer is chair of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at SUNY Downstate Medical Center's School of Public Health: http://www.downstate.edu/publichealth/faculty/geer.html .