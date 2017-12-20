Texas Tech Selects New Vice Provost for International Affairs

Newswise — Texas Tech University has named Sukant Misra as the new Vice Provost for the Office of International Affairs (OIA). He replaces Ambassador Tibor Nagy, who has served in the position since 2003 and will retire Dec. 31. Misra, currently the Associate Vice Provost of International Programs, will serve in the new role beginning in January.

“I am humbled and deeply honored to be selected to serve as the Vice Provost for International Affairs and provide leadership of the international mission for this great university,” Misra said. “I have been with Texas Tech University for more than 23 years, and it has been thoroughly gratifying. One of the university’s goals is to comprehensively internationalize our campus, and great strides have been made over the last few years toward this vision.”

Misra said his main priorities in the new role include internationalization of the Texas Tech student body and curricula to prepare productive citizens of the global community, the globalization of the university’s research enterprise to empower faculty to innovate and the universalization of outreach efforts to promote long-term, sustainable development locally as well as in other countries.

“Sukant Misra has done an excellent job in enhancing the recruitment and support of international students, as well as in the global branding of the university,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. “Under Dr. Misra’s leadership, I am confident the Office of International Affairs will continue to advance the globalization of Texas Tech, and provide excellent service and support to our international community on campus and in Lubbock.”

Misra said much of the credit for many of Texas Tech’s past internationalization accomplishments goes to Nagy and the work he completed during more than 14 years with the OIA.

“I have worked with Ambassador Nagy since he joined Texas Tech University, and over the years, we have developed a bond that is founded on both professional and personal levels,” Misra said. “He has been an invaluable mentor and friend to me and was instrumental in making internationalization a priority for the university. Equally important is his outreach to the Lubbock community through public presentations and op-eds in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

“He is credited by many to have internationalized our communities through his analysis of international affairs in layman’s terms and his understanding of world affairs.”

As associate vice provost, Misra has assisted Nagy with the oversight of the OIA and has been responsible for all functions of the divisions of International Education and Enrollment Management, International Student and Scholar Services, International Research and Development, International Alumni Relations and International Outreach and Operations. He also oversees the Texas Tech University Center in Sevilla, Spain.

Nagy said he was proud of what the OIA accomplished during his time at Texas Tech and looks forward to what Misra will continue accomplishing.

"Texas Tech has made huge strides in regard to internationalization and we've made some really good advancements on a number of things," Nagy said. "I'm fully confident that with Dr. Misra's superb leadership, we will continue to propel Texas Tech up the list of leading global institutions. We have tremendous potential to move forward."

Misra also has provided leadership in the development of OIA Strategic Plan and preparation of annual Strategic Plan Assessment Reports. Misra served as the Associate Dean for Research for the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (CASNR) from 2002 to 2014 and has served in various faculty and administrative capacities since his initial employment as a faculty member in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics in 1993.

"With a strong background in undergraduate and graduate education, an excellent record of scholarship and many years of experience in administration, Dr. Misra is well-prepared to lead the Office of International Affairs," said Provost Michael Galyean. "During his time as Associate Vice Provost for International Programs, the Office of International Affairs has seen remarkable growth in enrollment of international undergraduate students and significant increases in international research funding. His collegial style of management and strategic approach to new initiatives will position Texas Tech for continued strong growth in our international efforts in the future."

Misra received his bachelor's and master's degrees in analytical and applied economics from Utkal University in India. He obtained a second master's degree and his doctorate in agricultural economics from Mississippi State University. Prior to joining Texas Tech, he was a researcher at the University of Georgia, and he has served on several local, state, regional and national organizations involved in the advancement of higher education.

Misra has published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles, technical and invited papers and book chapters and has received more than $2.2 million in external funding as a principal and co-principal investigator. Misra has experience in managing and coordinating many large, faculty-driven research programs and international initiatives and has collaborated with faculty and leaders at leading universities in Brazil, China, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, India, Mexico, Romania, Tajikistan and Turkey.

He has visited more than 25 countries and is currently responsible for the overall coordination of a university-wide effort to open Texas Tech's first international degree-awarding campus in Costa Rica, which will open in fall 2018.

"I look forward to working with our administrative team, faculty, staff, students and the greater Lubbock community as we continue to deliver unparalleled international educational and outreach opportunities for everybody," Misra said. "We have and will continue to emphasize customer service, efficiency and outcome-driven processes. There is much, much more we can do."

Find Texas Tech news, experts and story ideas at Texas Tech Today Media Resources or follow us on Twitter.