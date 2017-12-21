Lab Tests Online Redesigns Website to Improve Patient Access to Crucial Information About Clinical Tests

Newswise — WASHINGTON – Lab Tests Online, AACC’s award-winning public resource on laboratory testing, is pleased to announce that it has launched a dynamic redesign of labtestsonline.org to better help patients, caregivers, and medical professionals understand the many lab tests that are an integral part of healthcare.

Clinical laboratory tests provide essential answers to clinicians so that patients get accurate diagnoses and effective treatment, whether it’s for a routine illness like strep throat or more serious conditions such as diabetes or cancer. By educating the public about lab tests, Lab Tests Online strives to empower patients and their families to make informed medical decisions. Laboratory professionals, who are experts in the field, develop and review all content on the site, including articles on how individual lab tests work and what they’re used for; conditions and diseases; recommended screening for different patient populations; and news in the field. Country-specific international versions of Lab Tests Online are also available in 15 countries and 13 languages throughout Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australasia.

The launch of the new Lab Tests Online marks the first major redesign of the U.S. site since its initial debut in 2001. Between now and early 2018, the global Lab Tests Online sites for Brazil, China, Turkey, the U.K., Korea, Hungary, Italy, and Spain will also unveil new website designs. The redesign aims to enhance the user experience by adding new functionality and enabling users to access the site via mobile device. User-friendly tools like pull-down menus will remain, while new features have been added such as image galleries and an improved article layout. Following this redesign, the site will continue to evolve over the next few years with advanced features to optimize the user experience.

“Lab Tests Online is a vital resource for patients around the world and has served more than 300 million users globally since 2001,” said AACC CEO Janet Kreizman. “Through this redesign, we now hope to make it even easier for patients to access easy-to-understand information on lab tests so that they can work with their healthcare providers to find the most effective treatments possible.”

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.