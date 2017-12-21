Buffalo State Ranks Second Among Public Universities for Military Friendly Designation

Newswise — Buffalo State ranked second within the Top 10 list for large public colleges and universities in Victory Media’s 2018 Military Friendly Schools.

Now in its 16th year, the Military Friendly Schools list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Receiving this designation means that Buffalo State is among the top 15 percent of U.S. colleges, universities, and trade schools that ensure America’s military service members, veterans, and military spouses find success on campus.

“I am extremely proud, but not surprised, by Buffalo State’s second-place ranking in this category,” said Margaret Shaw-Burnett, associate vice president for Buffalo State’s Continuing Professional Studies, which oversees military and veterans affairs. “We’ve made it a priority to champion our servicemen and women, as well as the veterans who come to our campus after giving years of service to our country.”

Amenities that catapulted Buffalo State into the top 10 ranking:

Student Veterans of America, a campus organization that holds workshops to help students make a smooth transition from military to civilian life.



Small class sizes, which means plenty of individualized attention from faculty and opportunities for collaborative projects.



Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York, a nonprofit organization that provides a range of social and health services, such as counseling and employment help.



Veterans Lounge specifically for active and retired military within the Student Union



Financial assistance



Tutoring



Academic advisement

“This Military Friendly distinction recognizes that Buffalo State’s culture, student support services, and financial aid options all contribute to a positive experience for our veterans and military-connected students,” said Shaw-Burnett.

The colleges received rankings across five categories: university culture, academic quality and outcomes, policies, student support, and cost and financial aid.

Victory Media’s Chief Product Officer Daniel Nichols said, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for veterans.”

More than 1,300 schools participated in the 2017-2018 survey with 849 earning the Military Friendly designation.

The other schools named to the top 10 list for large public colleges and universities were Appalachian State University, California State University-San Bernardino, City College of New York, CUNY College of Staten Island, Eastern Michigan University, Palm Beach State College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Whiteville, University of West Florida, and Vincennes University.

The 2017-2018 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online.