Pain-Free Skin Patch Responds to Sugar Levels for Management of Type 2 Diabetes

Chen’s formula puts two drug compounds—exendin-4 and glucose oxidase—into one patch. The two compounds react with the blood chemistry to trigger insulin secretion. Each is matched with a phosphate mineral particle, which stabilizes the compound until it is needed. Acidity that occurs when sugar concentrations rise weakens the bond with the drug being held by one, but not the other mineral.

Exendin-4 is similar in genetic makeup to a molecule the body produces and secretes in the intestine in response to food intake. Though it is somewhat weaker than the naturally occurring molecule, the team chose exendin-4 for its application because exendin-4 does not degrade in the bloodstream for an hour or more, so can have long-lasting effect after being released. However, it can induce nausea when too much is absorbed. To control how quickly it is absorbed, the researchers combined exendin-4 with mineral particles of calcium phosphate, which stabilize it until another chemical reaction occurs. That chemical reaction is caused by the second drug compound in the patch—glucose oxidase— that is held in its mineral buffer of copper phosphate.

Chen explained that when blood sugar is elevated beyond a precise point, it triggers a reaction with copper phosphate and glucose oxidase to produce slight acidity, which causes calcium phosphate to release some exendin-4. Rising glucose levels trigger the release of exendin-4; but exendin-4 then gets insulin flowing to reduce the glucose level, which slows down and stops release of exendin-4. “That’s why we call it responsive, or smart, release,” said Chen. “Most current approaches involve constant release. Our approach creates a wave of fast release when needed and then slows or even stops the release when the glucose level is stable.”

The researchers demonstrated that a patch about half an inch square contained sufficient drug to control blood sugar levels in mice for a week. For the approach to advance as an application that people with type-2 diabetes can use, the team will need to perform tests to treat larger animals with a patch that contains proportionately more therapeutic compound. In addition to its size, the patch would need to be altered for application on human skin, likely requiring longer needles.

“We would need to scale up the size of the patch and optimize the length, shape, and morphology of the needles,” Chen said. “Also, the patch needs to be compatible with daily life, for instance allowing for showering or sweating.”

Chen is encouraged by the success of his experiments, and by research reports of steady progress by other experimental microneedle patch developers. For instance, others have completed early human studies with microneedle patch devices that contain insulin and that would benefit people with type 1 as well as type 2 diabetes. He hopes there will be lessons from development of those devices that can be applied to the microneedle patch that his team tested in this study.