Press Room Registration Is Open for 2018 AAN Annual Meeting

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Registration is now open to journalists planning to attend the 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) in Los Angeles, April 21 to 27, 2018. The AAN Annual Meeting is the world’s largest gathering of neurologists who come together to share the latest advances in neurologic research.

The AAN Annual Meeting Press Room serves hundreds of print, broadcast, and online reporters from around the world. Nearly 14,000 neurology professionals and meeting attendees from across the globe are expected to attend the Annual Meeting, which will highlight the latest advances in neurologic research through more than 2,700 poster and platform presentations of research, as well as late-breaking research, key lectures and 243 educational courses on 20 neurology topics.

When: The AAN Annual Meeting Press Room is open April 21-27, 2018

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center

Registration: To register, visit our AAN Annual Meeting Press Registration Policies page. Members of non-U.S. media are required to pre-register in advance of the 2018 Annual Meeting by Friday, April 13, 2018. On-site registration will be permitted for all U.S. media only.

Policies: To view the AAN’s press room registration, embargo and industry policies related to press, visit our AAN Press & Media page.

Key Dates Before and During the Annual Meeting: Non-emerging abstracts of scientific research presentations will be posted online via www.aan.com at 4:00 p.m., ET, on Thursday, March 1, 2018, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations Department. Emerging science abstracts will be embargoed until 12:01 a.m., ET, on Friday, April 20, 2018, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations Department. Press conferences on emerging science abstracts will take place during the week of the Annual Meeting. It is recommended that press arrive at the Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

For More Information: Visit the American Academy of Neurology’s 70th Annual Meeting website.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 34,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

