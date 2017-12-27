American Journal of Nursing Announces 2017 Book of the Year Awards

Newswise — December 27, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health and the American Journal of Nursing (AJN) are pleased to announce the 2017 winners of its annual AJN Book of the Year Awards honoring exceptional texts for advancing healthcare quality. The list of winners appears in the January 2018 issue of AJN, the “leading voice of nursing since 1900.”

“2017 marks the 48th year of the AJN Book of the Year Awards, and we’re pleased to continue the tradition of recognizing high-quality publications for their impact on the healthcare community and efforts to improve care and patient outcomes,” said Maureen Shawn Kennedy, MA, RN, FAAN, Editor in Chief of AJN.

The AJN Book of the Year program is a prestigious competition that garners the attention of the nursing community and supporting healthcare publishers. Since 1969, AJN has announced its annual list of the best in nursing publishing. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges who range from college professors to clinicians to nursing executives. Awards are given for first, second and third place in 20 categories.

This year’s first-place winners are:

Adult Primary Care: Medical Imaging for the Health Care Provider: Practical Radiograph Interpretation by Theresa M. Campo

Family Practice Guidelines by Jill C. Cash and Cheryl A. Glass

Wong's Essentials of Pediatric Nursing by Marilyn J. Hockenberry, David Wilson, and Cheryl C. Rodgers

Public Health Nursing: Practicing Population-Based Care by Marie Truglio-Londrigan and Sandra B. Lewenson

Invitation to Holistic Health: A Guide to Living a Balanced Life by Charlotte Eliopoulos

Catching Homelessness: A Nurse's Story of Falling Through the Safety Net by Josephine Ensign

Nurse Anesthesia Pocket Guide: A Resource for Students and Clinicians by Lynn Fitzgerald Macksey

Davis Advantage + Davis Edge. Online Personalized Learning for Medical–Surgical Nursing: Making Connections to Practice by Janice Hoffman and Nancy Sullivan

Environmental Health in Nursing by Jeanne Leffers, Claudia M. Smith, Katie Huffling, Ruth McDermott-Levy, and Barbara Sattler

Gerontological Nursing: Competencies for Care by Kristen Mauk

Using Nursing Research to Shape Health Policy by Patricia A. Grady and Ada Sue Hinshaw

Simulation Champions: Fostering Courage, Caring, and Connection by Colette Foisy-Doll and Kim Leighton

Freestanding Birth Centers: Innovation, Evidence, Optimal Outcomes by Linda J. Cole and Melissa D. Avery

Medical–Surgical Nursing: Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems by Sharon L. Lewis, Linda Bucher, Margaret McLean Heitkemper, Mariann M. Harding, Jeffrey Kwong, and Dottie Roberts

Quality and Safety in Nursing: A Competency Approach to Improving Outcomes by Gwen Sherwood and Jane Barnsteiner

Financial Management for Nurse Managers: Merging the Heart with the Dollar by J. Michael Leger and Janne Dunham-Taylor

Burns and Grove's The Practice of Nursing Research: Appraisal, Synthesis, and Generation of Evidence by Jennifer R. Gray, Susan K. Grove, and Suzanne Sutherland

LGBTQ-Inclusive Hospice and Palliative Care: A Practical Guide to Transforming Professional Practice by Kimberly D. Acquaviva

Building a Culture of Ownership in Healthcare: The Invisible Architecture of Core Values, Attitude, and Self-Empowerment by Joe Tye and Bob Dent

Building a Culture of Ownership in Healthcare: The Invisible Architecture of Core Values, Attitude, and Self-Empowerment by Joe Tye and Bob Dent Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing: Therapeutic Communication in Mental Health Nursing: Aesthetic and Metaphoric Processes in the Engagement with Challenging Patients by Shira Birnbaum

View all the 2017 winners online here.

