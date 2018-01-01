Announcing the 2018 SLAS Technology Ten: Translating Life Sciences Innovation

Newswise — “The 2018 SLAS Technology Ten represent some of the most innovative scientific achievements that were featured in SLAS Technology in the past 12 months,” says Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, PhD (National University of Singapore). “This includes micro-, nano- and digital technologies that are improving drug delivery and therapy against a wide range of diseases, from wound-healing to cancer. Advances in microfluidic technologies are improving both clinical diagnostics and allowing for improved diagnostics in the field. Beyond diagnostics, microtechnology advances also are contributing to improved life sciences assays as well as biomedical assays, such as heart-on-a-chip, that are changing the way drugs are developed and evaluated to improve both efficacy and safety. Technology that is contributing to regenerative medicine is also featured in this year’s SLAS Technology Ten.”

Says Chow “SLAS is proud and appreciative that the 83 authors of the groundbreaking 2018 SLAS Technology Ten chose to share their outstanding work with this journal, contributing to its value as a hallmark and ever-evolving resource for translating life sciences innovation.”

A Wound-Healing Assay Based on Ultraviolet Light Ablation by Shang-Ying Wu, Yung-Shin Sun, Kuan-Chen Cheng, Kai-Yin Lo (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 36-43)

Engineering A11 Minibody-Conjugated, Polypeptide-Based Gold Nanoshells for Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA)–Targeted Photothermal Therapy by Kristine M. Mayle, Kathryn R. Dern, Vincent K. Wong, Kevin Y. Chen, Shijun Sung, Ke Ding, April R. Rodriguez, Scott Knowles, Zachary Taylor, Z. Hong Zhou, Warren S. Grundfest, Anna M. Wu, Timothy J. Deming, Daniel T. Kamei (SLAS Technology. 2017, Volume 22, Pages 26-35)

A Smartphone-Based Genotyping Method for Hepatitis B Virus at Point-of-Care Settings by Huiqin Jiang, Di Wu, Liuwei Song, Quan Yuan, Shengxiang Ge, Xiaoping Min, Ningshao Xia, Shizhi Qian, Xianbo Qiu (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 122-129)

Optimizing Combination Therapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Using a Phenotypic Personalized Medicine Digital Health Platform: Retrospective Optimization Individualizes Patient Regimens to Maximize Efficacy and Safety by Dong-Keun Lee, Vivian Y. Chang, Theodore Kee, Chih-Ming Ho, Dean Ho (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 276-288)

Layer-by-Layer 3D Constructs of Fibroblasts in Hydrogel for Examining Transdermal Penetration Capability of Nanoparticles by Xiaochun Hou, Shiying Liu, Min Wang, Christian Wiraja, Wei Huang, Peggy Chan, Timothy Tan, Chenjie Xu (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 447-453)

Microfluidic Tissue Mesodissection in Molecular Cancer Diagnostics by Christine Surrette, David Shoudy, Alex Corwin, Wei Gao, Maria I. Zavodszky, Stanislav L. Karsten, Todd Miller, Michael J. Gerdes, Nichole Wood, John R. Nelson, Chris M. Puleo (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 425-430)

Heart-on-a-Chip: An Investigation of the Influence of Static and Perfusion Conditions on Cardiac (H9C2) Cell Proliferation, Morphology, and Alignment by Anna Kobuszewska, Ewelina Tomecka, Kamil Zukowski, Elzbieta Jastrzebska, Michal Chudy, Artur Dybko, Philippe Renaud, Zbigniew Brzozka (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 536-546)

Rapid Prototyping of a Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Microfluidic Device for Automated Oocyte Culturing by Miguel Berenguel-Alonso, Maria Sabés-Alsina, Roser Morató, Oriol Ymbern, Laura Rodríguez-Vázquez, Oriol Talló-Parra, Julián Alonso-Chamarro, Mar Puyol, Manel López-Béjar (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 507-517)

An Electrochemical Biosensor for Rapid Detection of Pediatric Bloodstream Infections by Eranda M.K. Kurundu Hewage, Debbie Spear, Todd M. Umstead, Sanmei Hu, Ming Wang, Pak Kin Wong, Zissis C. Chroneos, E. Scott Halstead, Neal Thomas (SLAS Technology. 2017, 22, 616-625)

Adaptation of a Simple Microfluidic Platform for High-Dimensional Quantitative Morphological Analysis of Human Mesenchymal Stromal Cells on Polystyrene-Based Substrates by Johnny Lam, Ross A. Marklein, Jose A. Jimenez-Torres, David J. Beebe, Steven R. Bauer, Kyung E. Sung (SLAS Technology, 2017, Volume 22, Pages 646-661)

For 22 years, SLAS Technology (published previously as the Journal of Laboratory Automation) has provided a unique forum for the presentation of diverse new technologies that advance life sciences and biomedical research. To read the 2018 SLAS Technology Ten editorial, visit SLAS Technology Online at http://journals.sagepub.com/toc/jlad/23/1. SLAS Technology is one of two PubMed:MEDLINE-indexed scientific journals published by SLAS. For more information about SLAS and its journals, visit www.slas.org/journals.

About our Society and Journals

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of nearly 20,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS DISCOVERY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.444. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA). SLAS Discovery (Advancing Life Sciences R&D) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Biomolecular Screening (JBS).

SLAS TECHNOLOGY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.850. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore). SLAS Technology (Translating Life Sciences Innovation) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Laboratory Automation (JALA).

