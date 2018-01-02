 
New Wichita State Homeland Security Degree Approved by Regents

    Wichita State unveils a new online degree for students interested in Homeland Security. The degree was approved Wednesday, Dec. 20, by the Kansas Board of Regents.

  • Homeland Security, online degree, Criminal Justice, Federal Law, Private security,
  • Public security
    • Wichita State is unveiling a new online degree that will offer students a broad overview of Homeland Security and the operations behind the job.
    • WSU was one of the first universities to offer a Criminal Justice major, and the online Homeland Security degree will be another big step forward for the school.
    • For enrollment information, go to http://bit.ly/wsuhomeland, email online@wichita.edu or call 888-805-4013.

    Newswise — Wichita State is unveiling a new online degree for students interested in Homeland Security. The degree was approved Wednesday, Dec. 20, by the Kansas Board of Regents, making WSU the only Regents university to offer a bachelor’s in Homeland Security.

    The program will provide a broad overview of Homeland Security and give students and law enforcement knowledge of the operations behind the job. This degree intertwines with WSU’s criminal justice degree as well, creating opportunities in a number of different fields.

    “There are just so many jobs you can get with this major,” says Michael Birzer, professor of criminal justice. “Students can work in federal law, Homeland Security, private and public security – you name it.”

    The Homeland Security program is four year degree, but students never have to set foot on campus. All 120 credit hours, including the 36 to 50 Homeland Security hours, can be completed online.

    “We’re excited to have a completely online Homeland Security program here at WSU,” says Mark Porcaro, executive director of Online Learning. “There aren’t very many of these types of programs in the nation, so it will help WSU stand out.”

    For more information, contact Mark Porcaro, 316-798-7787, mark.porcaro@wichita.edu or Andra Bannister, 316-978-5896 , andra.bannister@wichita.edu

