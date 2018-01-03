North Broward Preparatory School Students Win Congressional App Challenge

Newswise — January 3, 2018 – COCONUT CREEK, FL: Students from North Broward Preparatory School (NBPS) won the 2017 Congressional App Challenge (CAC). Juniors Sam Lewittes and Madelyn Wilson and Sophomore Madison McEwen submitted their app, Get Involved, and represented Florida’s 22nd Congressional District represented by Ted Deutch.

The Congressional App Challenge (CAC) is a public effort to encourage kids to learn how to code, through annual district-wide competitions hosted by Members of Congress for their district. Students in participating districts code original applications for the chance to be selected for recognition by their Member of Congress, win prizes, and have their work put on display in the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

The NBPS students created the Get Involved app to help high school students identify school and community opportunities based on a student’s unique interests. The app provides a way to effortlessly learn more about a student’s selected activities and provides easy access to get involved. The app includes opportunities described on Congressman Deutch’s website that some students may not know exist such as the Congressional Youth Cabinet, Congressional Art Challenge, and Congressional App Challenge.

The district-wide app competitions, now in their third year, take place from July through early November. The CAC is executed by the Congressional staff of each participating district, and coordinated by the Congressional Internet Caucus and the non-governmental sponsor of the project, the Internet Education Foundation. The Congressional App Challenge’s mission is to inspire, include, and innovate efforts around STEM, coding, and computer science education.

On Monday, December 11, the students were recognized at a breakfast hosted on the NBPS campus. Special guest Congressman Ted Deutch was in attendance.

The students plan to pitch their app to other local high schools and plan to have other schools using the app by the end of the school year.

About North Broward Preparatory School

At North Broward Preparatory School, we prepare our students to be adept and agile deep thinkers; to communicate with skill and poise; to forge connections across disciplines and cultures, and to take risks to stretch one’s intellect and talents in new directions. As a member of Nord Anglia Education family of schools, North Broward students enjoy unique learning opportunities with world-class organizations like Juilliard and MIT and participate in enriched educational collaborations like Project Tanzania and Global Campus. Our rigorous academic programs combined with state-of-the-art facilities, competitive athletics, dynamic fine arts and innovative STEAM provide an unmatched educational experience tailored to your child’s interest. For more information visit www.nbps.org. Follow us @STEAMatNPBS.

###