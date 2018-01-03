 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

How to Prevent and Treat Frostbite

Article ID: 687402

Released: 3-Jan-2018 12:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: American Academy of Dermatology

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Dermatology, Healthcare, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro, Winter Holidays, Featured: MedWire, Staff Picks
KEYWORDS
  • Frostbite, frostbite prevention, frostbite treatment, Cold Weather, cold weather health risks,
  • American Academy Of Dermatology, Dermatologists, Dermatology
  • + Show More

    • How to prevent and treat frostbite

    When the temperature dips below freezing, it’s critical to protect your skin from cold-weather health risks. Frostbite occurs when the skin – and sometimes the tissue beneath the skin – freezes due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Depending on how long and how frozen the tissue, frostbite can result in severe, sometimes permanent, damage. To stay warm and prevent frostbite, follow these tips from the American Academy of Dermatology.

     


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!