Are You Considering LASIK Eye Surgery?

Newswise — If you struggle with nearsightedness, farsightedness, and/or astigmatism, you probably wear glasses or contact lenses to help you to see. This can be frustrating, especially if you misplace your glasses or lose a contact lens. You’ve probably heard of LASIK eye surgery and may be wondering if the procedure is right for you.

What is LASIK Eye Surgery?

LASIK, which is short for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, is a type of refractive eye surgery that employs a laser to change the shape of the cornea. “This greatly improves a patient’s vision and can mean freedom from glasses and contact lenses,” says Eric Saunders, M.D., an ophthalmologist with the Refractive Surgery Center at Valley Medical Group Ophthalmology.

Who is a Candidate for LASIK?

You must be at least 20 to 21years of age

You must have good eye health and good overall physical health

You must have a stable prescription – one that has not changed in at least a year

Your prescription and ocular measurements must be within a specific range for you to be eligible for LASIK

Choosing a Surgeon

It is important to choose a surgeon who has undergone specialized training in refractive surgery and who is able to accurately assess whether or not you are a good candidate for the surgery. “Proper patient selection is crucial for a successful outcome,” explains Dr. Saunders. The surgeon should also be committed to your care from your initial consultation through your post-operative care.