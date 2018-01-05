Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certificate Awardees Named

Newswise — The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is proud to announce the second class of recipients of the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification. Nine individuals were awarded the certification after successfully completing the written and practical examination held November 19, 2017.

The following individuals have achieved the ASRA Pain and MSK Interventional Ultrasound Certification:

Juan Albino-Rodriguez of Neuroscience Group in Neenah, Wisconsin

Lynn Cintron of Stanford in Menlo Park, California

Raquel Amorim Correia of Nucleo de Dor E Reabilitacao in Aracaju, Brazil

Enrique Fernandz-Gutierrez of Caja Nacional de Salud – Bolivia in La Paz, Bolivia

Lucio Cesar Hott Silva of Sa Bernardo Apart Hopsital in Colatina, Brazil

Ashutosh Joshi of Toronto Western Hospital in Toronto, Ontario

Jennifer McDonald of The Ottawa Hospital in Ottawa, Ontario

Agnes Stogicza of the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Yasser Toble of Cairo University in Doha, Qatar

The certificate was developed to enable physicians to document skills and training in this highly specialized field of pain management. Candidates must meet several requirements before being approved to sit for the exam, including completion of a set number of continuing medical education credits in the field and significant practice experience. The certification is valid for 10 years, after which time the physician may renew the certificate.

The next examination will be held April 18, 2018, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City, NY. The deadline for exam applicants is February 15, 2018. The exam will also be administered on June 15, 2018 in Chicago, IL; applications for this test are due April 10, 2018. More information on the certification requirements are provided at www.asra.com/certificate.

The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is a professional member organization of more than 4,000 physicians and healthcare providers across the United States and the world. Founded in 1975, the mission of ASRA is to advance the science and practice of regional anesthesia and pain medicine. ASRA is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. For more information, visit www.asra.com.