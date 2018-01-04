SLAS Scientific Journals Honor Achievement by Authors and Reviewers

Newswise — SLAS Discovery (formerly the Journal of Biomolecular Screening) and SLAS Technology (formerly the Journal of Laboratory Automation), both published by SLAS (Society of Laboratory Automation and Screening) in partnership with SAGE Publishing, hosted a special reception to celebrate the 2018 SLAS Journal Achievement Award honorees on Feb. 6 at SLAS2018, the SLAS International Conference and Exhibition, held Feb. 3-7, 2018, in San Diego, CA.

SLAS Discovery Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., of Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN, and SLAS Technology Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., of the National University of Singapore, announced honorees in three categories, all of which are now freely available to all readers at www.slas.org/publications/scientific-journals/2018-slas-journal-achievement-awards.

2018 SLAS Readers Choice Awards

Reflecting popularity among readers throughout 2017.

SLAS Discovery

Characterization of Differentiated SH-SY5Y as Neuronal Screening Model Reveals Increased Oxidative Vulnerability by J. I. Forster, S. Köglsberger, C. Trefois, O. Boyd, A. S. Baumuratov, L. Buck, R. Balling and P. M. A. Antony (SLAS Discovery. 2016, 21, 496-509.)

SLAS Technology

Microfluidic Exosome Analysis toward Liquid Biopsy for Cancer by Mei He and Yong Zeng (SLAS Technology. 2016, 21, 599-608.)

2018 SLAS Authors Choice Awards

Reflecting popularity among authors (citations) throughout 2017.

SLAS Discovery

A New Perspective in the Field of Cardiac Safety Testing through the Comprehensive In Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay Paradigm by B. Fermini; J.C. Hancox; N. Abi-Gerges; M. Bridgland-Taylor; K.W. Chaudhary; T. Colatsky; K. Correll; W. Crumb; B. Damiano; G. Erdemli; G. Gintant; J. Imredy; J. Koerner; J. Kramer; P. Levesque; Z. Li; A. Lindqvist; C.A. Obejero-Paz; D. Rampe; K. Sawada; D.G. Strauss and J.I. Vandenberg (SLAS Discovery. 2016, 21, 1-11.)

SLAS Technology

TEER Measurement Techniques for In Vitro Barrier Model Systems by Balaji Srinivasan, Aditya Reddy Kolli, Mandy Brigitte Esch, Hasan Erbil Abaci, Michael L. Shuler and James J. Hickman (SLAS Technology. 2016, 21, 107-126.)

2018 SLAS Reviewer Excellence Awards

Reflecting review quality, timeliness and volunteer service in 2017.

SLAS Discovery

Douglas Auld, Novartis Biomedical Research Institute, Cambridge, MA (USA)

Christophe Antczak, Novartis Biomedical Research Institute, Cambridge, MA (USA)

Marc Ferrer, NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, Bethesda, MD (USA)

SLAS Technology

Eun Ji Chung, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA (USA)

Christopher Puleo, GE Global Research, Niskayuna, NY (USA)

Edmond Young, University of Toronto, ONT (Canada)

About our Society and Journals

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international community of nearly 20,000 professionals and students dedicated to life sciences discovery and technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS DISCOVERY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.444. Editor-in-Chief Robert M. Campbell, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company, Indianapolis, IN (USA). SLAS Discovery (Advancing Life Sciences R&D) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Biomolecular Screening (JBS).

SLAS TECHNOLOGY: 2016 Impact Factor 2.850. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore). SLAS Technology (Translating Life Sciences Innovation) was previously published (1996-2016) as the Journal of Laboratory Automation (JALA).

