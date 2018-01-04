 
Media Advisory: Register for STS Annual Meeting and Press Conference

2018 STS 54th Annual Meeting and Press Conference

    • Newswise — Credentialed press representatives are invited to attend The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 54th Annual Meeting and Exhibition, which will include late-breaking scientific research, thought-provoking lectures, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative cardiothoracic surgery products—some that are not yet available on the market. Cardiothroacic surgeons also will lead an in-depth discussion that explores the role of diversity and inclusion in the cardiothoracic surgery workforce and the surgeon’s role in the opioid epidemic.

    What: 2018 STS 54th Annual Meeting and Press Conference

    When: Meeting is January 27-31, 2018; Press Conference is Tuesday, January 30, 2018

    Where: Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Press Office Room 209; Press Conference Room 208

    Highlights:

    • Tech-Con, which includes Shark Tank, on Saturday, January 27
    • Scientific sessions Sunday, January 28 – Tuesday, January 30
    • Press conference featuring three abstracts presented by leading scientific researchers on Tuesday, January 30*

    More details are available in the online abstract book and advance program.

    *Press Conference Schedule

    10:00 – 10:05 a.m.

    Welcome and Opening Remarks

    Moderator: Robbin G. Cohen, MD, University of Southern California

    10:05 – 10:25 a.m.

    Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery Compared to Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients Younger Than 50 Years of Age: Long-Term Outcomes

    Wael I. Awad, MD, St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, United Kingdom

    Discussant: Robbin G. Cohen, MD, University of Southern California 

    10:25 – 10:45 a.m.

    Factors Associated With New Persistent Opioid Use After Lung Resection

    Alex A. Brescia, MD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

    Discussant: David T. Cooke, MD, FCCP, FACS, UC Davis Health

    10:45 – 11:05 a.m.

    Consequences of Refusing Surgery for Esophageal Cancer: A National Cancer Database Analysis

    Sebron Wood Harrison, MD, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY

    Discussant: Mark S. Allen, MD, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

     

    Register: Contact Jennifer Bagley, STS Media Relations Manager at 312-202-5865 or jbagley@sts.org. The press office will be available for media use Saturday, January 27, to Tuesday, January 30, from 7:00am-5:00pm, Room 209.

    Press releases and abstracts will be available in advance of meeting. Please contact STS Media Relations staff directly to schedule interviews and locate experts before and during the meeting, as well as to learn more information on the guest lecturers.

    Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 7,100 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied health care professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to enhance the ability of cardiothoracic surgeons to provide the highest quality patient care through education, research, and advocacy.

