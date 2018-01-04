Winter Storms: Be Ready for It

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Joseph Schofer, whose research focuses in part on infrastructure failures during severe weather events, says operations often become an issue in storms such as the "bomb cyclone" in the Northeast and other current winter weather advisories around the country.

Operations depend on “quick response of the snow fighting teams, adequate resources, pre-positioning equipment and supplies and being realistic about probabilities,” Schofer said. “Stuff happens in many places. Be ready for it.”

Schofer is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in the McCormick School of Engineering and a transportation committee member for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. He may be reached at 847-220-7925 (mobile).

