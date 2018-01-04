Felthous Receives AAPL's Seymour Pollack Distinguished Achievement Award

The Seymour Pollack Award, named for a founding member and past president of the AAPL, honors exemplary contributions to the teaching and educational roles of forensic psychiatry.

Newswise — Alan Felthous, M.D., director of forensic psychiatry at Saint Louis University has been named as the recipient of the Seymour Pollack Distinguished Achievement Award from the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law (AAPL) for 2017. He received the award at an Oct. 26 ceremony during the AAPL’s annual meeting in Denver, Colorado.

Felthous specializes in forensic psychiatry in both civil and criminal issues; the assessment and treatment of clinical aggression, pharmacotherapy of impulsive aggression, and assessment and management of suicide risk. He consults with attorneys and courts on legal issues for which a person’s mental condition can be relevant, issues such as psychiatric disability, fitness for duty, emotional injury, and competency to stand trial.

He is a past president of the AAPL and the American Board of Forensic Psychiatry among other organizations. Felthous has authored numerous articles and book chapters, and has lectured internationally on legal, forensic, and criminal forensic psychiatry.

He received his medical degree from the University of Louisville and undertook residencies at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School and St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital. He holds board certifications in both forensic psychiatry and psychiatry. Felthous has been routinely recognized by St. Louis Magazine with its Best Doctors honor, most recently in 2017.

To learn more about Alan Felthous, M.D., visit his SLUCare profile.