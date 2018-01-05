John Grisham and Focused Ultrasound Foundation to Talk about Game-changing Technology at CES in Las Vegas

Newswise — January 5, 2018 – Charlottesville, VA – The Focused Ultrasound Foundation will join life-changing technology innovators from around the world at CES® 2018, taking place January 9–12 in Las Vegas. Known as the “Global Stage for Innovation,” CES will feature more than 3,900 exhibitors this year and host more than 170,000 industry professionals, consumers, media, and others.

On Wednesday, January 10, best-selling author and Foundation Board member John Grisham and Foundation Chairman Neal F. Kassell, MD, will participate in Gary’s Book Club, an annual highlight of CES. Hosted by Gary Shapiro, the president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (which owns and produces CES), Gary’s Book Club is a chance for attendees to meet authors and hear interviews covering topics ranging from innovation to history and tech policy. Shapiro will talk to Grisham and Kassell about The Tumor – a short book Grisham recently wrote about how focused ultrasound could transform the treatment of serious medical disorders.

“In focused ultrasound, I have found no other cause that could potentially save so many lives,” said Grisham. “The opportunity to reach the massive consumer audience at CES is a big moment for the Foundation, and I am happy to help amplify the message about this game-changing technology.”

Grisham and Kassell will appear on Gary’s Book Club at 4pm ET (1pm PT) on the CTA Stage in the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). “Like millions of people worldwide, I am a big fan of John Grisham’s,” said Shapiro. “We are excited to have him and Dr. Kassell join us at CES this year. I know their discussion of focused ultrasound and The Tumor will entertain and educate our audience.” Pre-signed copies of The Tumor will be available after the event in the Focused Ultrasound Foundation booth in the North Lobby (booth #NL-1).

Additionally, Kassell will participate in a panel discussion January 10 at 12pm ET (9am PT). “Let’s Go Humans: Celebrating Life-Changing Tech” will explore the power of human ingenuity and highlight industry leaders and their vital tech-for-good missions. The discussion will take place in the LVCC’s North Hall in Room N253; all are welcome to attend.

Kassell said, “CES is truly a global stage where the promise and power of consumer technologies is celebrated. With an immediate audience of more than 170,000 – and millions more watching from afar – this is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue our mission of sharing the potential life-changing benefits of focused ultrasound technology with the world and speeding the time to widespread adoption of the technology.”

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation will be exhibiting at two booths at CES. The main booth in Tech East will be situated prominently in the North Hall lobby of the LVCC. In addition to information and videos about the Foundation and focused ultrasound technology, this booth will feature a clinical treatment system, with demonstrations simulating how focused ultrasound works in the body.

An additional Foundation booth, also in Tech East, will be in the Allied Associations Lounge in the South Hall of the LVCC (booth 25751a). This booth will feature demonstrations using a pre-clinical research system.

About The Tumor

John Grisham says The Tumor is the most important book he has ever written. In this short book, he provides readers with a fictional account of how a real, new medical technology could revolutionize the future of medicine by curing with sound. The Tumor follows the present day experience of the fictional patient Paul, an otherwise healthy 35-year-old father who is diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. John Grisham takes readers through a detailed account of Paul’s treatment and his family’s experience that doesn’t end as we would hope. Grisham then explores an alternate future, where Paul is diagnosed with the same brain tumor at the same age, but in the year 2025, when a treatment called focused ultrasound is able to extend his life expectancy. It is available for free download.

About the Focused Ultrasound Foundation

The Focused Ultrasound Foundation was created to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide by accelerating the development of focused ultrasound, an early-stage noninvasive therapeutic technology with the potential to transform the treatment of many medical disorders. The Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that focused ultrasound finds its place as a mainstream therapy within years, not decades, and works to fund research, foster collaboration, and build awareness among patients and professionals. Since its establishment in 2006, it has become the largest non-governmental source of funding for focused ultrasound research.

About Focused Ultrasound

Focused ultrasound uses ultrasound energy guided by real-time imaging to treat tissue deep in the body without incisions or radiation. Multiple intersecting beams of ultrasound are directed and concentrated on a target; much like a magnifying glass can focus multiple beams of light on a single point. Where each individual beam passes through the tissue, there is no effect. But, at the focal point, the convergence of the beams of focused ultrasound energy results in many important biological effects depending on the nature of the tissue and the ultrasound parameters. Today, focused ultrasound is approved for humans in the United States to treat essential tremor and uterine fibroids, reduce pain from bone metastases, and treat the prostate. The technology is in various stages of research and development for more than 100 diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, hypertension, and tumors of the brain, liver, breast, and pancreas.

