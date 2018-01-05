Health Impacts on Families Affected by Winter Storm

The Infamous January Ice Storm 20 Years Later

Health Impacts on Families Affected

Newswise — Claiming 35 lives, injuring 945 people and resulting in the temporary displacement of more than 600 000 Canadians[1], the consequences of the January 1998 ice storm still linger, even twenty years later.

Dr. Suzanne King has studied 150 families touched by the ice storm, continuing to examine her participants’ behaviors years after the initial event. This CIHR-funded researcher is available to discuss prenatal maternal stress in the midst of a disaster and its long-term effects on children’s cognitive, behavioural, motor and physical development.

