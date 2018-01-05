Golden Globes Snub of Women Directors Deprives Industry of Talent

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- When film and television fans tune in to the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, they’ll already know who won’t win in the Best Director category: women.

No women were nominated in the prestigious category this year, an omission Northwestern University professor Nicholas Pearce says is glaringly notable in light of the national #MeToo movement.

“We need to examine the lack of diversity and female representation in this year's Golden Globes nominations,” Pearce said. “Providing access and opportunity to diverse talent is not just a feel-good effort — it is important for driving differentiated results, especially in creative industries that demand collaboration and innovation.”

Pearce is a clinical associate professor of management and organizations at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. He can be reached at n-pearce@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

More News at Northwestern Now