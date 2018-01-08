Key Governance Trends, Developments in Securities Litigation Focus of Institute

Newswise — A look at regulatory and legislative developments, key court cases to consider and advising corporate boards in the face of uncertainty are among key topics to be covered during the 45th Annual Securities Regulation Institute hosted by Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law from Jan. 22 to 24 at the Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California.

Led by top securities law practitioners, this year’s institute includes perspectives from in-house and private-practice attorneys, scholars and regulators about recent laws and developments in the corporate and securities law fields.

Jay Clayton, chair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Washington, D.C., will give the Alan B. Levenson Keynote Address at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

A conversation with Leo E. Strine Jr., chief justice, Delaware Supreme Court, Wilmington, Delaware, will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

In addition, senior staff from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance will provide updates at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, respectively.

Other issues that will be addressed at the Securities Regulation Institute include how the latest regulatory, legislative and judicial developments are impacting business; state of the M&A marketplace; capital markets; and accounting and auditing in 2018.

