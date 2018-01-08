Faraaz Yousuf Named President and COO of Northwest Hospital

Newswise — Randallstown, MD – LifeBridge Health recently announced that Faraaz Yousuf has joined Northwest Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center, as president and chief operating officer (COO). Yousuf, who began his tenure on January 8, joins Northwest Hospital during an exciting time for the community hospital, including recent recognitions for quality and patient safety.

“Faraaz is just the dynamic, innovative individual we have been looking for to lead Northwest Hospital,” says Brian M. White, executive vice president of LifeBridge Health. “We are confident that his expertise in operations and strategic planning, as well as his strong leadership and interpersonal skills, will help advance our mission to improve the health of the individuals we serve, strengthen community relationships and become a recognized leader in quality clinical care.”

Yousuf comes to Northwest Hospital from Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, an affiliate of Sutter Health, where he served as chief operating officer since July 2012. Yousuf’s background in health systems management also includes various roles with Hospital Corporation of America, highlighted by leadership positions at two of the organization’s hospitals: Medical City Dallas Hospital in Texas and Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, California.

“I am excited to join Northwest Hospital and the LifeBridge Health family. I look forward to this incredible opportunity to work with such a dedicated, talented staff that prioritizes providing the cutting-edge, compassionate medical care patients and their families deserve. Northwest Hospital has also developed strong connections with its community, and I am eager to build on the amazing work this team has started,” says Yousuf.

Northwest Hospital earned the 2017 Minogue Award for Safety Innovation, the top patient safety recognition bestowed by the Maryland Patient Safety Center (MPSC). Also in 2017, Northwest received organizational patient safety certification from MPSC. Premier Inc. also recognized Northwest in 2017 with a QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare Citation of Merit for its outstanding patient care.

Northwest Hospital has an innovative partnership with Baltimore County Public Schools to offer students at the Northwest Academy of Health Sciences and Randallstown High School’s Academy of Health Professions paths to education and training for health care careers.

Later this year, the hospital will open the Old Court Center outpatient building, the next phase of its development plan for an expanded hospital campus. The new building will feature clinics offering medical care for chronic diseases as well as services to support population health initiatives with a focus on prevention, wellness and community support.

Along with his health care experience, Yousuf has a master’s degree in health administration and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was named one of Modern Healthcare magazine’s 2011 “Up & Comers” and was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2011 and 2012 as a rising star in the health care industry. Also in 2011, he cracked the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s “40 under 40” list, which honors the best and brightest professionals under age 40.

