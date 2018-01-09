The American Journal of Gastroenterology Presents the “Putting Patients First” Special Issue

Newswise — BETHESDA, MD, January 9, 2018 – The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is pleased to announce the publication of the “Putting Patients First” issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology (AJG), an entire issue of the College’s flagship journal dedicated to patient-reported outcomes (PROs).

Published research is often “tangential” to patient experience or of “distant” impact on daily medical care, AJG Co-Editors-in-Chief Brennan M.R. Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG, of Cedars-Sinai Health System, and Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG, of Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, write in an introductory column. With this in mind, the January issue features studies that are powered by PROs and “emphasize the patient’s experience of their disease.”

“These studies have in common a focus on the patient experience and a recognition that clinical success is measured by patients, first and foremost,” the Co-Editors state.

Access the full issue.

How the Issue Came to Fruition

In 2017, Dr. Lacy and Dr. Spiegel released a request for manuscripts seeking studies which use a PRO as the primary metric of treatment success.

“We want to know what improves the patient experience, how to reduce the burden of symptoms, or how to improve health-related quality of life, no matter the intervention,” the Co-Editors asked.

They pared down submissions to a selection of 14 original research articles for the Putting Patients First issue.

What to Look Out For?

The following are some of the highlighted studies across this impactful issue:

As these highlighted studies demonstrate, the focus of this issue is singular—to put patients first.

About The American Journal of Gastroenterology

Published monthly since 1934, The American Journal of Gastroenterology (AJG) is the official peer-reviewed journal of the American College of Gastroenterology. The goal of the Journal is to publish scientific papers relevant to the practice of clinical gastroenterology. It features original research, review articles and consensus papers related to new drugs and therapeutic modalities. The AJG Editorial Board encourages submission of original manuscripts, review articles and letters to the editor from members and non-members. AJG is published by Springer Nature. www.nature.com/ajg/index.html

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of more than 14,000 individuals from 85 countries. The College's vision is to be the pre‐eminent professional organization that champions the evolving needs of clinicians in the delivery of high‐quality, evidence‐based and compassionate health care to gastroenterology patients. The mission of the College is to advance world‐class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention and treatment. www.gi.org. Follow ACG on Twitter @AmCollegeGastro.

