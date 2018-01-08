FAU Online Graduate Business, Nursing and Education Programs Ranked in 2018 ‘U.S. News & World Report’

Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and College of Education are listed in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report national rankings for “Best Online Graduate Programs.”

FAU’s College of Business climbed from the No. 100 spot in 2017 to the No. 42 spot in 2018 for the “Best Online MBA Programs,” and is ranked No. 43 for the 2018 “Best Online Business Programs – Non MBA.” FAU’s College of Nursing is ranked No. 39 for the “2018 Best Online Nursing Programs” and is the top ranked program within the Florida State University System. FAU’s College of Education is ranked No. 83 for the 2018 “Best Online Education Programs,” a significant jump from No. 193 in 2017.

“The national recognition that we have received from the 2018 U.S. News & World Report national rankings is a testament to our outstanding graduate online business, nursing and education programs offered at Florida Atlantic University,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU's College of Business. “I am delighted to share this recognition with my colleagues in the College of Nursing and College of Education and applaud the faculty and staff in the College of Business for developing and delivering top-notch graduate online business programs.”

The 2018 Best Online Programs methodologies are based on a number of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs at regionally accredited institutions that are offered predominantly online were considered.

“FAU’s online graduate programs are among the best in the nation and we are so proud to be listed once again in this year’s U.S. News & World Report together with Florida Atlantic University’s Colleges of Business and Education,” said Marlaine Smith, Ph.D., R.N., dean of FAU’s College of Nursing. “Our graduate online nursing programs combine innovation, state-of-the-art technology and convenience together with outstanding faculty and services, which are advancing vital careers in nursing in this region and beyond.”

Now in its seventh year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs list is a resource for students and working adults who are increasingly seeking online education programs for degree completion and career advancement. Prospective students can use the searchable directory to explore factors such as tuition, program offerings and online services offered to enrolled students.

“Our faculty and staff in the College of Education are committed to ensuring that our students succeed as educators and education leaders and professionals who will continue to provide invaluable services throughout six robust public school districts in this region,” said Valerie J. Bristor, Ph.D., dean, FAU’s College of Education. “We are so proud to share the limelight with the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the College of Business in this year’s U.S. News & World Report rankings.”

FAU’s College of Nursing’s online master of science degree programs include Nursing Administration and Financial Leadership, a 37- to 39-credit program designed to advance nursing leadership and financial management skills; Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL), a 33-credit program focused on care coordination and improving the quality of patient care outcomes and qualifying students to sit for the clinical nurse leader certification examination; and Advanced Holistic Nursing (AHN), a 33-credit concentration designed to advance knowledge of contemporary views of healing and holistic nursing practice grounded in caring with role development in health and wellness coaching, allowing students to earn a Master of Science degree in nursing and qualifying them to sit for board certification in Advanced Holistic Nursing (AHN-BC) and Health and Wellness Nurse Coaching (HWNC-BC).

FAU’s College of Business offers several fully online programs focused on key Florida industries, including Accounting and Health Administration. FAU offers the Master of Accounting (with concentrations in either forensic accounting or business valuation), an Executive Master of Taxation and an Executive Masters in Health Administration, all of which offer opportunities for working professionals to earn high quality degrees online from an AACSB-accredited school. Students in FAU’s School of Accounting Executive Programs can stream lectures live over the Internet to their computer or mobile device, or they can watch the lectures at any time during the week. For those who desire a more traditional classroom experience, optional live lectures are held on Saturday mornings at the Fort Lauderdale campus. The Executive Masters in Health Administration curriculum is a cross-section of business disciplines. From Health Law and Organization Behavior in Healthcare to Healthcare Finance and Research Methods, the courses provide the latest health administration-specific content.

FAU’s College of Education online master of education degree programs include Curriculum and Instruction offering specialization in multicultural education or TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages); Education Leadership, an adult and community education program with a focus on sustainability designed to foster personal and community development; and Instructional Technology, a program providing knowledge and skills necessary to apply modern technology in educational and training settings. The college also offers an online master of science in Health Promotion designed to develop skills and competencies to effectively assess, design, implement and evaluate health promotion programs.

